Call to widen Okara-Depalpur Road

OKARA: Locals Tuesday demanded widening of the Okara-Depalpur Road. Locals Sahibzada Faqeer Ahmad Razzaqui, Malik Nazeer Ahmad Jhakhar, Chaudhry Shafiq Ali Khan, Abdul Ansari, Naveed Shahzad, Imran Ali and others urged the higher authorities to widen the Okara-Depalpur Road. They said Depalpur was a historical city and several areas were adjoined with it through roads and now keeping the flow traffic on the road it was the need of the hour to widen the road. They said the area was famous in terms of producing agricultural and industrial productions, so the road needed to be widened. They said there had been several accidents and with the widening of the road the ratio of accidents would come down.

FIVE HELD: Police arrested five accused on charges of smoking pencil shisha on Tuesday. Shergarh police arrested the accused with shisha. The acsued were identified as Sajjad Ali, Bilal Ali, Wasim Abbas, Ali Haidar and Shaukat Ali. A case has been registered.

FOUR WOMEN ROBBED: Four women were deprived of cash in broad daylight in city bazaar. The women drew Rs 150,000 from a bank and were heading to a jewellery shop, when they reached near Mehboob Ali Chowk four bandits snatched the amount from them. A case was registered.