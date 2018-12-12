Show cause issued for ineffective anti-encroachment drive

NAWABSHAH: The Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar was issued a show cause notice by a court for ineffective action by the district administration against the Supreme Court's orders for the removal of encroachments.

In violation of the Supreme Court's orders, the district administration in Nawabshah had conducted half hearted and ineffective action for the removal of encroachments. When contacted the Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar confirmed receiving a show cause notice from a lower court and said he would appear before the court to explain his position.