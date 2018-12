Aqeel, Yousuf move ahead in F-2 Futures

Karachi: Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Yousuf Khalil moved into the second round of men’s singles in the $15,000 F-2 Futures at PTF complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the first round, Yousuf beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-4, 6-3 and Aqeel won against Shamael Chaudhry of Great Britain 7-5, 6-1. Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from South Korea thrashed Ahmad Asjad Qureshi 6-0, 6-0; Ray Ho from Taipei beat Filip Fichtel from Germany 6-3, 6-1; sixth seed Alexis Canter from Great Britain defeated Muzammil Murtaza 6-4, 6-0; Darko Jandric from Serbia smashed Saqib Hayat 6-1, 6-0; eighth seed Niklas Johansson from Sweden won against Abdaal Haider 6-4, 7-5; fifth seed Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy thrashed Chandril Sood 6-1, 6-2; seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran overpowered Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev from Uzbekistan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; second seed Rio Noguchi defeated Abid Akbar 6-2, 6-2; Dmitry Myagkov from Russia beat Mohammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4; Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan beat Heera Ashiq 6-3, 6-3; fourth seed Kai Wehnelt from Germany defeated Mohammad Abid 6-2, 6-2; Anton Chekhov from Russia overpowered Michal Wozniak from Poland 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Sora Fukuda from Japan beat Alexander from Russia 6-3, 6-4, and Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand won against Ahmed Chodhry 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.