NAB chief bans cell phone use during office hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has imposed ban on the use of cell phones by NAB officers during office hours in order to ensure complete secrecy and effectiveness of officers towards performance of their official duties.

In a directive, issued on Monday to NAB officials and employees, the wearing of NAB’s specially designed uniform by all NAB Investigation officers of Grade 17 to 18 have also been made mandatory during office hours.

The biometric system has been installed and started working in NAB for ensuring punctually of officers/ official and attendance of all the officials.

The NAB chairman has also imposed complete ban on coming of private visitors to the NAB Headquarters and in all regional bureaus during office hours and meeting NAB officials.

Only official visitors/guests could meet NAB officers in connection with their official works and assignments and entry and departure time will be properly maintained for official use.

The complainants will meet the NAB chairman on last Thursday of every month.

The NAB chairman has already imposed ban on all NAB officers that they should not meet politicians except official work with the permission of the NAB Chairman.