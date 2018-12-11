Public prosecutors transferred

LAHORE: Public Prosecution Punjab Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has transferred seven District Public Prosecutors (DPPs) of BS-19 and two Deputy District Public Prosecutors (DDPPs) of BS-18. Rai Mushtaq Ahmad, DPP has been transferred from Prosecutor General Punjab office and posted as District Public Prosecutor Lahore whereas, Jam Salahuddin, DPP Lahore has been posted in the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore. Malik Aman Ullah Khokhar, DPP Mandi Bahauddin has been posted as District Public Prosecutor Gujranwala whereas, Rab Nawaz Bhoon, DPP Gujranwala has been posted at Mandi Bahauddin as District Public Prosecutor. Mehboob Ali, DPP at the office of Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore has been posted as District Public Prosecutor, Jhang on officiating basis and Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, DPP Chakwal has been posted as District Public Prosecutor, Faisalabad. Similarly, Muhammad Afzal, DPP Jhang now would hold the office of District Public Prosecutor Chiniot. Moreover, Abdul Qaddus and Aftab Zafar, DDPPs have been transferred and posted as District Public Prosecutors Khushaab and DG Khan respectively on their own pay & scale.