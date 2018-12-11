close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Truck driver shot dead

National

FAISALABAD: A truck driver was shot dead over a minor dispute at Ghulam Muhammadabad on Monday. The truck of Abbas Ali collided with the motorcycle of an unidentified man, which infuriated him. Later, the accused motorcyclist took out his pistol and shot Abbas dead and fled. Ghulam Muhammadabad police have registered a case.

