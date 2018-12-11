Truck driver shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A truck driver was shot dead over a minor dispute at Ghulam Muhammadabad on Monday. The truck of Abbas Ali collided with the motorcycle of an unidentified man, which infuriated him. Later, the accused motorcyclist took out his pistol and shot Abbas dead and fled. Ghulam Muhammadabad police have registered a case.
