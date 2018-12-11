Narowal take 3-team table tennis title

LAHORE: Tehsil Narowal boys managed to win 3-team Inter-Tehsil table tennis title while Zafarwal finished runners up in the competition on Monday. 15 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition held at Govt Muslim Boys High School, Narowal.

Tehsil Lahore City boys’ athletics team emerged winner after tough contest in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil athletics competition the other day. Tehsil Lahore Cantt and Model Town teams remained runners up jointly. The Inter-Tehsil athletics competition was organized at Punjab Football Stadium where 54 players of three teams showed their athletics skills.

Bahawalpur hosted Inter-Tehsil boys and girls table tennis tournament at Gymnasium Hall, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur the other day. In the first match, Bahawalpur City routed Hasilpur while Yazman remained successful against Ahmedpur East in the second match. Bahawalpur City demonstrated wonderful performance against Yazman in the third clash. In the girls table tennis match, Bahawalpur City toppled Bahawalpur Sadar after hard struggle. Noshehra defeated Gujranwala Sadar in Inter-Tehsil table tennis final match. The event was organized at Gymnasium Hall Gujranwala. Tehsil Nankana outplayed Shahkot in kabaddi match convincingly. The event was staged at Govt High School Shahkot. A boys and girls table tennis event was also played at Jhang’s Gymnasium Hall. In the boys’ event Jhang beat Shorkot while the title of girls’ event went to Jhang who scripted victory against 18-Hazari. Chishtian boys trounced Fort Abbas in volleyball match held at Gymnasium Hall Bahawalnagar.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has already announced that performance of all the players will by analysed in the Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil events and the talented players will be picked for top level training under the supervision of qualified coaches and trainers.