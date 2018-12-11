Mindshare Pakistan takes home Top Honors at Campaign Asia ‘Agency of the Year’ Awards

The South Asia ‘Agency of the Year’ awards were held in Mumbai on 4th December, recognizing the best individual and agency talent across South Asia in the industry. The award recognized top achievers across the creative, media and activations industry spectrum.

Representing the Pakistani contingent, Mindshare Pakistan received the top award, as the Gold Award winner of the Pakistani Media Agency of the Year. Innovative processes initiated and strong yearly results pushed Mindshare above its rivals as a deserving winner of the category.

Among the individual awards, the South Asia Young Achiever Award featured two aspiring female Pakistanis claiming the category as Gold and Silver Award Winners. Sanober Ali Shah (Gold) and Wardia Ather (Silver), just in their mid-20s, were stepping up to positions of leadership at Mindshare Pakistan, and became instrumental in executing key media campaigns and leading process reformations through the year, contributing the to the agency’s successes during that time.***