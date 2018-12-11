close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Obaid Abrar Khan
December 11, 2018

RPPs’ reference: Project GM turns approver against Pervaiz Ashraf

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
December 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Co-accused in rental power projects (RPPs) scam, General Manager Sahiwal-Multan Rental Power Project has become approver against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested the accountability court to include GM Sahiwal-Multan RPP Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects.

The accountability court has accepted the NAB request to include Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects .The co-accused Rana Amjad has denied all charges against him filed in the reference. The NAB has also decided to file interim reference against Pervaiz Ashraf.

The Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has directed the NAB to file the reference till next hearing scheduled on December 21.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story