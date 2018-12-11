RPPs’ reference: Project GM turns approver against Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: Co-accused in rental power projects (RPPs) scam, General Manager Sahiwal-Multan Rental Power Project has become approver against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested the accountability court to include GM Sahiwal-Multan RPP Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects.

The accountability court has accepted the NAB request to include Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects .The co-accused Rana Amjad has denied all charges against him filed in the reference. The NAB has also decided to file interim reference against Pervaiz Ashraf.

The Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has directed the NAB to file the reference till next hearing scheduled on December 21.