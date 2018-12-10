Call to promote book-reading in society

ABBOTTABAD: Renowned columnist and former inspector general of the Highway and Motorway Police Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema has said that book reading habit needs to be promoted.

Tributes were paid by the speakers to Zulfiqar Cheema at a reception arranged by the Bazam-e-Elm-o-Fun at the Modernage Public School and College here.

The services of Zulfiqar Cheema were lauded in the field of literature as well as administration, especially his innovative ideas for the welfare of youth and creation of jobs for the unemployed youth.

Zulfiqar Cheema, while speaking on the occasion, asked the participants to work in all spheres of life with the spirit of nationalism. “Don’t preach which you don’t practice,” he said and added that everyone has to play role for social welfare, for which they can get guidance from Islam.

Cheema, who is also author of two Urdu books, also read notes from his books and said that the “pen” was attacked by every ruler for vested interests and appreciated the bold writers who had not surrendered to the wishes of greedy rulers in different eras, for which he named Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Agha Shorish Kashmiri and others.

Chairman of Bazam-e-Elm-o-Fun Wahid Siraj, general secretary Maj (r) Amanullah, secretary Prof Amir Suhail in their speeches lauded the efforts of Zulfiqar Cheema and said that his writings are full of national spirit.