Bangladesh down Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Bangladesh surprised Pakistan by 84 runs in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup match at the National Stadium in Karachi Sunday.
Batting first, Bangladesh hit up 309-5 in 50 overs with Mosaddek Hossain (85 not out) playing match winning knock. He smashed four sixes and three fours during his more than run a ball knock.
In reply Pakistan could only manage 225 before being all out. Nayeem Hasan (3-36) was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers. For Pakistan Khushdil Shah (61) was the top scorer. Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals behind Bangladesh from the pool and would take on the winners of India-Sri Lanka match to be played Monday in Sri Lanka.
Scores in brief: Bangladesh 309-5 in 50 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 85 not out, Zakir Hassan 69, Yasir Ali 56, Khushdil Shah 3-48, Muhammad Musa 2-55). Pakistan 225 all out in 46.5 overs (Khushdil Shah 61, Zeeshan Malik 47, Muhammad Rizwan 46, Nayeem Hasan 3-36, Mosaddek Hossain 2-32, Shafiul Islam 2-41). Result: Bangladesh won by 84 runs. Player of the Match: Mosaddek Hossain (Bangladesh).
At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Hong Kong 87-4 in 31 overs (Babar Hayat 45 not out). Result: Match abandoned due to rain.
