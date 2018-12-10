Arrest of Sami’s killers demanded

NOWSHERA: Demanding arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and Chairman Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPA) Maulana Hamidul Haq said on Sunday that his mission and ideology was unacceptable to the anti-Islamic forces that’s why they took his life.Addressing a condolence reference for late Maulana Samiul Haq at Jamia lslamia Azakhel, he said that millions of followers of the Maulana would continue his mission. “Anti-Islamic forces cannot eliminate his mission and ideology,” he added. He said that late Maulana Samiul Haq had started movement against the release of blasphemer Aasia Bibi.