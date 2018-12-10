Two municipal officers among 3 held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered cases against three accused, including two municipal corporation officers, for corruption and misappropriation of funds.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that huge funds for beautification and upgradation of Nawaz Sharif Park, Gujrat were allocated by the government but Gujrat municipal officer M Saeed, sub-engineer Mustansar Mehmood, in connivance with contractor Kamal Ahmed, used substandard material which caused loss to the government exchequer.

During the inquiry, the accused officers and contractor were found guilty and cases have been registered against them.

Four nabbed for illegal bird hunting: A team of Wildlife Department Sunday arrested four persons red-handed for illegally hunting the birds at Aroop area.

Reportedly, the team conducted the raid on a tip-off and nabbed M Javed, Ansar, M Asif and Ashfaq and recovered illegal weapons from them. All of them have also been fined Rs40,000 for illegal hunting.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted here at Kamonke on Sunday. Reportedly, Abid Ali was busy cutting fodder when suddenly he received an electric shock and died on the spot.