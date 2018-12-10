‘Nation united for elimination of terrorism’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government, armed forces and people of Pakistan are at same page for the elimination of terrorism from the country.

The government is desirous of maintaining cordial relation with its neighbouring countries on the basis of equality. It is sanguine that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken bold steps by announcing the Kartarpur corridor.

He said that we should utilise our resources for the elimination of ignorance, unemployment and terrorism. These views were expressed by him while talking to the delegation of advisers and foreign services attaches which called on him at Governor’s House here Sunday. The delegation which was led by Brig Hassan Raza Syed was comprised of representatives of 17 different countries.

Talking to them, the governor said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants peace in the region. He said that Pakistani nation has rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism adding that more than 50,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives. He said that unluckily our sacrifices have not been appreciated at the global level. He said that peace in Afghanistan will result in peace in the region as well.

The governor said that Pakistan maintained good relations with neighbouring countries. He said that minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and they were playing an important role in different sectors.

Replying questions of the delegation, he said the PTI government is the first government which has presented itself for accountability after 100 days in power. He said the government is taking steps of betterment of economy and every possible facility is provided to business community. To a question, he said that Pakistan is harbinger of prosperity not only in country but for the whole region as well.

Ch Sarwar informed that 10 million jobs will be created for unemployed youths and steps were being taken to provide roof to the homeless. He said it is the priority of the government to bring 22 million children back to school.

He said that practical steps have been taken for the development of higher education sectors adding that political interference has been eliminated in education institutions. All appointments are being made purely on merit in universities, he added.

technicians: The graduation ceremony of 700 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) trained for the first time as per National Ambulance Service College (NASC), Ireland guidelines for all districts of Punjab, was held at the Emergency Services Academy here Sunday.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest on the occasion. The first batch of 700 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) trained in collaboration with National Ambulance Service College, Ireland, at the Emergency Services Academy went through the final examination under the supervision of Dr Shane Knox and Anthony Byrne Senior Officers of National Ambulance Service College, Ireland.