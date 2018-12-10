Ali wins soft tennis event

KARACHI: Mohammad Ali won the final of soft tennis event in the NBP National Tennis Championship here at Creek Club on Sunday.

Ali defeated Eibad Sarwar 5-2 to claim the title.Earlier, Eibad beat Sheraz Bhand 5-0 and Ali won against Usman Saeed 5-0 in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, Sheeraz from Hyderabad moved into the third round of men’s singles after beating Amir 6-3, 6-3 in the second round.

Mustafa Jamal thrashed Saad Almani 6-2, 6-2 and Hasham Khan won against Robin Das 6-1, 7-5 in the first round.In the first round of under-18 singles, Nadir Bachin from Hyderabad smashed Abd-e-Ali 6-0, 6-1 and Zubair Raja defeated Saad Almani from Hyderabad 6-3, 6-2.Huzaifa Almani from Hyderabad thrashed M Usman 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of under-14 singles.