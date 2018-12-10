Gas supply to remain suspended in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Gas supply will remain suspended across the city areas on Monday (today) from 12am to 12pm for necessary repair, maintenance and laying of new pipelines.

A Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) official said that the department was striving hard to resolve low gas pressure issue in the city for which pipelines were being replaced and also being connected with the new lines.

He said that the operational phase of gas pipeline networks will be connected and gas supply from 2.5-kilometre downstream of New SMS Sargodha (Madni Town, Old SMS) 12 inches pipeline will be suspended.