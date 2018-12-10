close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
December 10, 2018

Gas supply to remain suspended in Sargodha

A
APP
December 10, 2018

SARGODHA: Gas supply will remain suspended across the city areas on Monday (today) from 12am to 12pm for necessary repair, maintenance and laying of new pipelines.

A Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) official said that the department was striving hard to resolve low gas pressure issue in the city for which pipelines were being replaced and also being connected with the new lines.

He said that the operational phase of gas pipeline networks will be connected and gas supply from 2.5-kilometre downstream of New SMS Sargodha (Madni Town, Old SMS) 12 inches pipeline will be suspended.

