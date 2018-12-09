close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Milkman’s head, eyebrows shaved over property issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

TOB TEK SINGH: Three people allegedly shaved head, mustache and eyebrows of a milkman over property dispute at Pirmahal on Saturday.Reportedly, Shabbir was on his way by a motorcycle to deliver milk when his opponent Kamran and his two accomplices intercepted him on Kamalia Road. The accused allegedly shaved his head, mustache and eyebrows. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

MAN BOOKED FOR ATTEMPTING TO RAPE DEAF, DUMB GIRL: On the order of DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Kamalia Sadar police on Saturday booked a man for attempting to rape a deaf and dumb girl at Chak 731/GB. Complainant Rashid told the police that his daughter was standing outside her home when accused Abdul Sattar took her to fields and allegedly attempted to rape her. However, the accused fled when some people reached the site and rescue the girl.

