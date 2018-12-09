Inquiry commission on IHK soon: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Saturday said a commission of inquiry will shortly be formed and sent to Indian Held Kashmir.

He called for forensic examination of over 6,000 graves of the unknown people in Indian Held Kashmir and emphasised that there was a need to apprise the world community of the Indian crimes against people of Kashmir.

Speaking at a seminar here on Held Kashmir, he said that the current week was being observed as a week of human rights. He lamented that several Kashmiri leaders were in Indian authorities’ custody and stepped atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

He pointed out that due to the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiri men, women and children in Indian Occupied Kashmir, hatred against India was increasing continuously. He noted that the people of Kashmir had already rejected the ‘panchayat elections’ in the Occupied Valley.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, said the era of levelling charges of terrorism against the Kashmiri freedom fighters was over, and Indian would have to give them their right to self-determination.

He demanded of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get translated the three extremely important resolutions passed by the United Nations on Indian Held Kashmir in different languages and unmask the ugly face of India before the comity of nations.

Raja Zafar contended that the entire Pakistani nation was united and had once voice, including political parties that the Kashmiris must be granted their UN-mandated of plebiscite. He urged the world community to exercise their influence on India for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with their aspirations.

He also emphasised that instead of observing holiday on February 05 in connection with Kashmir issue, the youth must be given awareness about the genesis of the Kashmir problem.

Other speakers strongly condemned the Indian government for unleashing aggression on Kashmiris and denying them even fundamental rights and employing draconian machinations to subdue them.