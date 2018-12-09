0.6m kids to be vaccinated in Hangu

HANGU: Arrangements had been finalised to give oral polio drops to 605,000 children below the age of five years during the three-day campaign in the district, an official said.

Talking to reporters at his office, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said Saturday that 350 mobile, 32 fixed and 21 transit teams had been constituted to conduct door-to-door visits and administer anti-polio vaccines to around 6,0,5000 children including those in the Afghan Refugee camps in the district.

He said 380 cops along with the polio workers would perform the duty to make the campaign a success.

“Section 144 would remain imposed in the district and pillion riding would be banned from December 10 to 13,” he added.

The official said that anybody who violated the rules would be punished.