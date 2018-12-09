close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Man killed in road accident

National

Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

MINGORA: A man was killed in a road accident at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Majidur Rehman was on his way home in Ashari area when a speeding passenger vehicle struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured was taken to a hospital in Matta wherefrom he was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and started investigation.

