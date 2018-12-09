Man killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man was killed in a road accident at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that one Majidur Rehman was on his way home in Ashari area when a speeding passenger vehicle struck him, leaving him seriously injured.
The injured was taken to a hospital in Matta wherefrom he was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and started investigation.
