Man killed in road accident

MINGORA: A man was killed in a road accident at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Majidur Rehman was on his way home in Ashari area when a speeding passenger vehicle struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured was taken to a hospital in Matta wherefrom he was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and started investigation.