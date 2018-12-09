close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Army man, civilian martyred in attack

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

RAWALPINDI: An army soldier and a civilian were martyred while two persons were injured in a firing attack on Marble Factory Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

According to the sources, army men were conducting routine checking at the Marble Factory Road near Railway crossing when Sepoy Usman stopped a rickshaw and asked for identification of the driver and the passenger. At this the passenger drew kalashnikov and opened fire at Usman. As a result of firing the soldier and three civilians Sajjad, Asif and Shahid were injured critically injured. All of them were shifted to hospital, where soldier Usman and civilian Sajjad Ahmad died.

The other two were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi in critical condition.

The sources said that assailant fled the scene on a motorcycle with his accomplice. Later, the army cordoned off the whole area and continued snap checking till late night. The CPO, SSP Operations and officials of the Anti-Terrorism Department also reached the site with a police contingent, gathered evidence and were conducting investigations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story