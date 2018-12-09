Army man, civilian martyred in attack

RAWALPINDI: An army soldier and a civilian were martyred while two persons were injured in a firing attack on Marble Factory Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

According to the sources, army men were conducting routine checking at the Marble Factory Road near Railway crossing when Sepoy Usman stopped a rickshaw and asked for identification of the driver and the passenger. At this the passenger drew kalashnikov and opened fire at Usman. As a result of firing the soldier and three civilians Sajjad, Asif and Shahid were injured critically injured. All of them were shifted to hospital, where soldier Usman and civilian Sajjad Ahmad died.

The other two were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi in critical condition.

The sources said that assailant fled the scene on a motorcycle with his accomplice. Later, the army cordoned off the whole area and continued snap checking till late night. The CPO, SSP Operations and officials of the Anti-Terrorism Department also reached the site with a police contingent, gathered evidence and were conducting investigations.