Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

DRAP proposes raise in drug prices

Top Story

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has recommended an immediate raise in prices of 850 medicines while saying there would be shortage of life saving drugs in the country if the raise in prices is not done.

The DRAP has made this recommendation in a report submitted to the Supreme Court which on November 14, 2018 had directed the government and DRAP to issue new prices of drugs within 15 days. On the other hand, in a press conference the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association has announced that the association would increase the prices of medicines from 5 to 70 percent if the government did not issue fresh notification of the increase of drugs within one week.

