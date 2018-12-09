Blast leaves two injured in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were wounded in a low-intensity blast in Karachi late on Saturday night. The blast occurred during Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony organised by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at the Perfume Chowk in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Fortunately, the two senior leaders of the party including Sindh Information Technology (IT) Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharul Haq who were present at the occasion remained safe.

The blast was so loud that it shattered the windowpanes of the nearby buildings and cars. The blast also caused panic and fear in the locality. The electricity in the area was also suspended following the blast. Reacting to the information, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department rushed the site.

According to MQM-P’s senior leader Faisal Sabzwari, a Milad ceremony was proceeding near the Perfume Chowk when the blast occurred. The Bomb Disposal Squad was also called at the site of the blast. The nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained as the BD experts were examining the blast site and gathering evidence. There were multiple speculations about the nature pf the blast either it was improvised explosive device planted in a flower pot close to the stage where MQM leaders were sitting or it was a cracker attack.

The Police officials said the police was already deployed there despite that no prior permission was taken by the party to hold the Milad.