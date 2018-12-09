No opportunities

The Gorakh Hill station is perhaps the most visited place of Sindh. Residents of Karachi normally visit the area during vacations. The rising tourism could have played a vital role in providing employment opportunities to the locals, had the Sindh government managed the area in a proper manner. Residents of Wahi Pandhi, the base camp of Gorakh Hill, are constantly requesting the authorities concerned to allow them to open shops at the station. These shops would offer food and snacks and other souvenir items to visitors. However, they haven’t been able to get permission to set up businesses in the area. The higher authorities must listen to the just demands of the residents and allow them to set up small shops at the station.

Engr Tahir Aziz

Dadu