Kohat police stage mock counter-terror exercise

KOHAT: Police staged a mock counter-terrorism exercise as part of their ongoing drills to train in dealing effectively with terrorist attack.

Members of the Kohat Police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Bomb Disposal Unit, sniffer dogs unit, Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade unit took part in the exercise.

The exercise was supervised by Superintendent of Police Kohat Salahuddin Kundi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Irfan Khan of Elite Force.