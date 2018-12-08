PM congratulates Yasir Shah on fastest 200 Test wickets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah for his “stellar performance” and congratulated him for breaking an 82-year record held by an Australian and becoming the fastest bowler to reach the 200 Test wickets’ milestone in just 33 matches.

“Congratulations to Yasir Shah who broke an 82 year old record held by an Australian & became the fastest bowler to reach the 200 test wickets' milestone in just 33 matches. Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a test match. Stellar performance,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.