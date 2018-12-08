close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 8, 2018

PM congratulates Yasir Shah on fastest 200 Test wickets

Top Story

A
APP
December 8, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah for his “stellar performance” and congratulated him for breaking an 82-year record held by an Australian and becoming the fastest bowler to reach the 200 Test wickets’ milestone in just 33 matches.

“Congratulations to Yasir Shah who broke an 82 year old record held by an Australian & became the fastest bowler to reach the 200 test wickets' milestone in just 33 matches. Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a test match. Stellar performance,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story