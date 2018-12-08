Narowal girls grab 3-team handball crown

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competitions remained continue across the province on Friday.

All the sports officers are conducting various sports events in their respective districts with full fervor. Tehsil Narowal girls managed to win 3-team Inter-Tehsil handball title while Zafarwal finished runners up in this competition on Friday. 36 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition held at Govt Ghulam Fatima Girls High School, Narowal.

Tehsil Toba Tek Singh defeated Kamalia in the final match of boys kabaddi event. The competition was organised at Sports Stadium Toba Tek Singh. Tehsil Mandi Bahauddin outplayed tehsil Phalia in kabaddi competition without much trouble at Govt High School Wasoo, Mandi Bahauddin.