3 Pakistanis in CNS Int’l Squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistanis players made it to the quarterfinals of the 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash underway in Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Complex, Karachi.

The Championship carries prize money of US$ 18,000. Farhan Mehboob, Shahjahan Khan and Asim Khan defeated their opponents on their way to make it to the quarter-finals.

Results: Arturo Salazar (MEX) bt Tang Ming Hong (HKG) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) bt Israr Ahmed (PAK) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Shahjahan Khan (PAK) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) 15-13, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Ammar Altamimi (KUW) bt Amaad Fareed (PAK) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Henry Leung (HKG) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) bt [6] Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) 11-6, 12-10,11-8; Rui Soares (POR) bt Zahir Shah (PAK) 11-1,11-8, 12-10; Asim Khan (PAK) bt Sajad Zareian Jahromi 12-14, 9-11,11-5,11-6,11-6. Quarter-finals line-up: Arturo Salazar (MEX) vs Youssef Ibrahim (EGY); Shahjahan Khan (PAK) vs Ammar Altamimi (KUW); Farhan Mehboob (PAK) vs Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG); Rui Soares (POR) vs Asim Khan (PAK).