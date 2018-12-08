Food shortage case: CJP to visit Thar on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing a suo motu notice on children’s deaths due to malnutrition in Thar on Friday decided to visit the region.

He said newborn babies were dying and people are even deprived of water in Thar. “I am visiting Thar as it lacks basic amenities of life.”Meanwhile, the Sindh advocate general apprised the court that in compliance with the court orders, a report has been submitted to the bench. At this, the chief justice said, “I will myself look into the matter as I’m visiting Thar, and it will be better to hear the case after that.”

The Sindh advocate general responded, “By the time, you will visit the area, conditions will have improved.” On query of the bench, the advocate general said Grade 1 to 11 employees are being given additional Rs10,000, Grade 12 to 16, Rs17,000, Grade 17, Rs90,000 and Grade 18 and onwards Rs140,000 for providing services in Thar.

The amicus curiae, Faisal Siddiqui, pleaded the bench that an effective system for accountability and overview is needed in Thar and thus a judicial commission should be formed. He continued there is a big issue of bank loans in Thar and people are committing suicide over failure to pay-off the debt.

The representative of the State Bank of Pakistan informed the bench that they are rescheduling the loans given to farmers. Subsequently, the chief justice remarked that “I am going to Karachi from December 11 to 12, and we will make a commission under the chairmanship of a retired SC judge for that.” The court then adjourned further hearing.