NBP National Tennis C’ship attracts over 100 entries

KARACHI: More than 100 entries have been received by the organisers of the NBP National Tennis Championship that is starting here on Saturday (today).

The event is to be played at DA Creek Club. According to the director of the tournament, they have received more than 100 entries for various events. Khalid Rehmani said that Parbhat Kumar is the top seed in juniors 18 singles and Hasheeh Kumar is top seed in under-14 singles.

Mahatir Muhammad is top seed in under-12 singles. The formal opening ceremony of the championship will be held on Sunday (tomorrow). This national tennis championship carries prize purse of Rs500,000, which will be given only in junior events. The singles events to be played in this championship are for under 18, boys 16, boys 14, boys 12, boys 10, and seniors 60 plus.

The doubles events to be played are for seniors 35 plus. Some singles events of soft tennis have also been included in this championship. The organisers will give daily and travelling allowances as per PTF rules to all out-station junior players.