PPP never took U-turn on principled stances: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the PPP always stood against the terrorism and dictatorship but never took U-turn on principle stances.

“The PPP always stood against the dictators but never bow before them, challenged the terrorism with courage and accepted the gallows but never took a U-turn on the principle stances,” he said while addressing a function to celebrate the ‘Sindh Culture Day’ organised by the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) here which was also attended by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Farhatullah Babar.