close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

PPP never took U-turn on principled stances: Bilawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the PPP always stood against the terrorism and dictatorship but never took U-turn on principle stances.

“The PPP always stood against the dictators but never bow before them, challenged the terrorism with courage and accepted the gallows but never took a U-turn on the principle stances,” he said while addressing a function to celebrate the ‘Sindh Culture Day’ organised by the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) here which was also attended by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Farhatullah Babar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan