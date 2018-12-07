Rs650 million water scheme for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed has said that work is under way on a mega water scheme in Cholistan Desert with huge funds of Rs 650 million being provided by the Punjab government. He inspected the pace of work to carry out the mega water scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the provincial government approved the project of execution of a mega water scheme to cater to the needs of clean drinking water in Cholistan Desert. He said that the technical teams surveyed area from Kudwala to Bana Post in Cholistan Desert for laying water pipelines. “Total length of water pipelines of the project is 294, 214 RFT that would have 14 pump houses, five ground storage tanks, 10 low level reservoirs, nine operator rooms and 20 shades,” he said. He directed to complete the project within stipulated time to provide facility of potable water to the residents of Cholistan Desert. He said that the control and supervision of the water scheme would be handed over to Cholistan Development Authority after completion. He instructed the officials of Public Health Engineering Department not to compromise on the standard of material being used in the construction of the project.