Usman Dar hands NAB evidence on his complaint against Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, on Thursday handed over the evidence to the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, with regard to his complaint against ex-Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Rawalpindi NAB has asked him to appear before the bureau in person to submit the evidence in support of his complaint against ex-Foreign Minister and senior leader of the PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Usman Dar has handed over the record of foreign investments of Khawaja Asif and details of transactions which were made in the foreign bank accounts of Khawaja Asif and his Wife. He also handed over to NAB officials a confidential agreement regarding Asif’s employment in a foreign company while being federal minister.

While talking to newsmen after submitting the required documents in NAB, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has alleged that Khawaja Asif was involved in money laundering under the cover of iqama and foreign employment. “The proof provided to NAB is enough to expose Khawaja Asif's reality,” he said and added, “I will keep cooperating with NAB officials in the investigation.”