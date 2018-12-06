Tennis event goes to DPS School

LAHORE: The tennis event of the 9th Inter-School and Inter College Games 2018 staged at Bagh-i-Jinnah’s PLTA Courts had the finals in various categories on Wednesday.

As a result inter-school boys team event winners were DPS School Model Town who gold medal while second position and silver medal went to Aitchison College and bronze medal winner were Crescent Model School. The inter-school girls team event winners of the gold medal were DHA Senior School for girls. They were followed by City School Gulberg Campus that got silver and Govt. Lady MacLagon School were third.

In inter-college boys team event the gold medal went to Aitchison College, silver to F.C College and bronze to Punjab College. Inter college team event girls winners were Lahore College while Punjab College had silver by winning the second place and Concordia College were third to settle for bronze.