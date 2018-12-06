Wazirabad, Gujranwala Sadar reach kabaddi final

LAHORE: Wazirabad and Gujranwala Sadar kabaddi team cruised into the final of Sports Board Punjab’s Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar kabaddi event on Wednesday. Wazirabad defeated Kamoke in the first semifinal whereas Gujranwala Sadar dumped Gujranwala City in the second semifinal match played at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

Tehsil Toba Tek Singh also organised Sports Board Punjab’s Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar kabaddi event. Tehsil Toba Tek Singh defeated Gojra in the first semifinal while Kamalia routed Peermahal in the second semifinal.

Chichawatni outplayed Sahiwal in another Inter-Tehsil kabaddi contest. Tehsil Sadiqabad emerged winner in football match against Rahimyar Khan. Tehsil Zafarwal beat tehsil Shakargarh in semifinal match of Inter-Tehsil boys football tournament. Khanewal triumphed in football match against Jahanian while Arifwala trounced Pakpattan to win the soccer competition.

Kehrorpakka won the football event in Lodhran district. They scripted tough victory against Dunyapur. The Kamonke football team defeated Wazirabad comfortably in Inter-Tehsil match.

In Inter-Tehsil table tennis match, Hafizabad tasted victory against Pindi Bhattian. Bhakkar hosted Inter-Tehsil cricket event where Bhakkar toppled Klorkot while Darya Khan scored tense victory against Mankira in the second semifinal.