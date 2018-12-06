Islamic orientation programme begins

Islamabad : The 97th Islamic Orientation Programme organised by Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University for 'Aima and Khutaba' commenced here on the university's Faisal Masjid campus.

As many as 30 Aima-o-Khutba from various regions of the country are participating in this three-month-long course which will be consisted of recreational trips, special interactive session, IT basics, lectures of the veteran scholars.

The opening ceremony was presided over by IIU President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh who said that Aima are the most important people of the society and they are torch-bearers of the teachings of Islam.

Dr. Al Draiweesh said that provision of education in the light of teachings of Islam is the primary vision of the University and the same is the purpose behind these courses through vital figures of society. He stressed upon the unity of entire Muslim world to counter the prevailing challenges and said that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and this message must reach to all corners of the world whereas International Islamic University Islamabad is performing its pivotal role in this regard.

Aima are great teachers and teaching is a sacred obligation and fortunate are those who are chosen by God for this purpose” said IIU President.

He added that teaching is the legacy of Prophets and teachers are the builders of society. He called upon the Muslim scholars to the fraternity to keep young ones away from sectarianism, violence and they must be taught love for soil and religion.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that love for humanity and peaceful co-existence must be promoted across the world.

The programme was also attended by Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Sohail Hassan, Coordinator of the program Dr. Zaheer ud din Behram and other officials of the university.