Thu Dec 06, 2018
Abid lone Pak survivor in ITF Futures Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Abid was the lone local survivor in men’s singles competition of Serena ITF Futures Tennis which entered quarter-finals stage at the DA PTF Complex on Wednesday.

Abid stayed cool to win the pre-quarter-final against Darko Jandric (SRB) [8] 7-5, 6-2. Following a close first set, Abid was seen all over Jandric. He broke his Serbian opponent twice in the second set to win the match.

Muzammil Murtaza fought well against German Kai Wehnelt (GER) [5] before losing 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Choudhary were well beaten in straight sets by the top seed Korean Kim Cheon Eui and third seed Ti Chen from Taipei, respectively.In another upset, Uzbek Saidal’o Saidkarimov beat sixth seed Italian Lorenzo Bocchi to book his place in the quarter-finals.

