Faculty members, students of Haripur varsity stage protest

HARIPUR: The faculty members, administrative staff and students of University of Haripur on Tuesday protested the delay in the appointment of permanent vice-chancellor and Pro-VC.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters gathered outside the office of VC where the president Academic Staff Association Muhammad Tufail addressed the protesters.

He said despite reminders the provincial government had yet to appoint permanent VC and Pro-VC due to which the financial and administrative matters of the university were being affected.

The staff representative said neither the faculty nor the administrative staff could get their salaries for the last month while in absence VC and Pro-VC the outstanding fuel bills could not be cleared.

He feared the students would be the ultimate sufferers if the fuel supply to university’s transport was stopped.

The protesters marched on the Haripur-Hattar Road and blocked it for traffic briefly but later dispersed peacefully. However, the students announced boycott of classes for an indefinite period or until the appointment of VC and Pro-VC.