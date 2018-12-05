Aqeel falls to Chen in ITF Futures Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan stretched third seed Ti Chen (Chinese Taipei) to three sets before falling on the first hurdle in the ITF Futures Tennis Tournament at the PTF Complex on Tuesday. The third seed won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Aqeel who won the Federal Open just recently found going tough against Chen. After losing the first set rather easily, Aqeel fought back well in the second winning it courtesy to brilliant back hand chips and forehand cross court shorts.

Aqeel, however, seen struggling to match up Chen pace in the third set that was more a story of Chinese Taipei player ability to play consistent and powerful game.Abid Ali Akbar breezed past Australian Jackson Varney in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. Varney was no match to Abid who played fast and attacking game.

Ahmad Ch also won his opening match against Amal Sultanbekov (Uzbeks) 3-6, 6-3.Results: Men’s singles: Ray Ho (TPE) bt Shamael Choudhary (GBR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Ti Chen (TPE) [3] bt Aqeel Khan (Pak) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Anton Chekhov (RUS) bt Malik Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-3, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (JPN) [2] bt Mudassar Mutaza (Pak) [WC] 6-2, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (GER) [5] bt Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) [WC] 6-0, 6-2; Ahmed Choudhary (Pak) bt Amal Sultanbekov (UZB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; M. Abid Ali Khan Akbar (Pak) bt Jackson Varney (AUS): 6-2, 6-0; Darko Jandric (SRB)[8] bt Barkat Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-1; Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) bt Sora Fukuda (JPN) [4]: 6-2, 6-3; Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza (Pak) bt Hamid Reza Nadaf (IRI): 7-6 (2), 6-2;

Men doubles: Sora Fukuda (JPN)/Ray Ho (TPE) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA)/Alex Canter (GBR): 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Heera Ashiq/Mudassar Murtaza (Pak) bt Hamid Reza Nadaf (IRI)/Jackson Varney (AUS). Shoaib (1) beat Hasan Khan: 6-0, 6-1; Musa Choudhary w/o Aqib Umar (5); Ahmed Kamil W/O Muhammad Hadin; Zain Choudhary W/O Adnan Khan; Muhammad Abdullah beat Abdullah Khan: 7-5, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan beat Uzair Khan: 6-2, 6-3; Nauman Aftab (3) beat Hamza Jawad: 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Asjad [7] beat Faizan Shahid: 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb beat Osama Khan: 6-4, 7-6 (3); Subhan bin Salik W/O Rayan Jawad; Saqib Umer beat Prabat Kumar: 6-2, 6-2.