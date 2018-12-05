Pakistan, China through prism of classic three kingdoms

A lecture titled “Cultural Echoes Pakistan and China through the Prism of the Classic Three Kingdoms” was held at Beijing Foreign Studies University in Beijing, says a press release.

Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid was the special guest at the occasion.

Zahoor Ahmed, a career diplomat of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, has done the first ever Urdu translation of a Chinese classic “Romance of Three Kingdoms”. Introducing the novel, Zahoor said that it was an enriching experience, underlying the mutual love and friendship between the two countries. He termed the novel not only as a classic piece of Literature, but also as a prism which gives insight into Chinese culture and heritage. He also elaborated the main themes of the novel like honor, dignity, friendship and respect for history.

Ambassador in his speech shed light on multiple facets of Pakistan’s history, culture and folklore. He said that Pakistan is rightly called the cradle of civilizations, being home to Mehergarh, Gandhara, Indus River and Mohenjo-Daro civilizations. He informed that how the journey of Monks Faxian and Xuanzang to seats of Gandhara civilizations paved the way for spread of Buddhism.

Ambassador noted that the relationship between Pakistan and China has grown from strength to strength with the recent trip to China by Prime Minister of Pakistan further solidifying this friendship.

Earlier Prof. Jia Wenjian, Vice President of Beijing Foreign Studies University, welcomed the ambassador and acknowledged the support of the Embassy of Pakistan. He said that this University is a hub of future diplomats, with the Urdu Centre, established in 2007, as an integral part for promoting people to people contacts.

Sha Zukang, Chairman of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Prof. Sun Xiaomeng, Prof. Intikhab Alam, Prof. He Mingxing and Dr. Yuan Yuhang also spoke on the occasion. They termed the book as a code of Chinese history and appreciated the effort of Mr. Zahoor Ahmed.

The lecture was attended by Chinese scholars, academicians, intellectuals, international students and officers from the Embassy of Pakistan.