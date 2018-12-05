Reports of tussle with Asad Umar baseless, derogatory: Tareen

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has said news item about his tussle with Finance Minister Asad Umar is baseless and derogatory.

Talking to the media at the residence of Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal here Tuesday, he said that neither he nor Prime Minister Imran Khan had any differences with the finance minister. He went there to offer condolences over the death of minister’s mother.

He said the finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were responsible for escalation of US dollar and depreciation of Pak Rupee and the prime minister has nothing to do with it. The PTI leader said in case midterm elections are held, the PTI would again win the elections with a thumping majority.

Regarding the formation of Janoobi Punjab province, he said the PTI government would fulfil all its commitments in this regard after taking all political and other parties into confidence. Regarding the bad economic condition of the country, Tareen said the PTI government inherited it from the previous government and time would be needed to handle the situation. He assured people that the PTI government would fulfil its commitments and raise the living standard of people at all costs.