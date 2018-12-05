close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Sardar Akhtar
December 5, 2018

Reports of tussle with Asad Umar baseless, derogatory: Tareen

Top Story

SA
Sardar Akhtar
December 5, 2018

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has said news item about his tussle with Finance Minister Asad Umar is baseless and derogatory.

Talking to the media at the residence of Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal here Tuesday, he said that neither he nor Prime Minister Imran Khan had any differences with the finance minister. He went there to offer condolences over the death of minister’s mother.

He said the finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were responsible for escalation of US dollar and depreciation of Pak Rupee and the prime minister has nothing to do with it. The PTI leader said in case midterm elections are held, the PTI would again win the elections with a thumping majority.

Regarding the formation of Janoobi Punjab province, he said the PTI government would fulfil all its commitments in this regard after taking all political and other parties into confidence. Regarding the bad economic condition of the country, Tareen said the PTI government inherited it from the previous government and time would be needed to handle the situation. He assured people that the PTI government would fulfil its commitments and raise the living standard of people at all costs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story