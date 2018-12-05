Water shortage

The Nasirabad district is part of Balochistan’s green belt. Ten years ago, it used to play a vital role in contributing towards the country’s agricultural sector. Then, the district’s farmers were harvesting two to three crops annually. But, these days because of acute water shortage in the area, there is literally zero crop production in the area. This precarious situation is compelling farmers to sell their lands and migrate to other districts. Underground water resources has depleted to an appalling level. Unscheduled loadshedding has further aggravated farmers’ problems.

The newly elected government has allocated many facilities to the agricultural sector. But unfortunately, the government didn’t give a single facility to farmers of Nasirabad. The government must pay attention to the problems of the farmers and get them out of this formidable situation.

Faraz Ahmed Umrani

Lahore