PCB plans to hold five PSL fixtures in Karachi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold three of the eight PSL IV matches in Lahore while the remaining five, including the final, may be held in Karachi.

The PCB and PSL officials are in talks with the provincial administration and other stakeholders to formulate a plan to ensure that their vision sees the light of day. It has already been announced that the last eight matches of PSL 2019 will be held in Pakistan with the final scheduled to be held in Karachi on March 17. The tournament will commence from February 14, 2019 in the UAE.

Talks are underway to hold five matches at the National Stadium in Karachi. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is slated to host the other three matches of the Pakistan leg of the tournament.