Ahmed, Abid advance in ITF Futures Tennis

KARACHI: Ahmed Choudhary and Abid Ali Akbar moved into the second round of ITF Futures Tennis Tournament at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the first round of men’s singles, Ahmed Choudhary overpowered Amal Sultanbekov Uzbekistan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Abid Ali Akbar smashed Jackson Varney from Australia 6-2, 6-0.

In other matches, Ray Ho from Taipei overpowered Shamael Choudhary from Great Britain 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, third seed Ti Chen from Taipei won against Aqeel Khan 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, Anton Chekhov from Russia beat Malik Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-2; second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan defeated wildcard holder Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3, fifth seed Kai Wehnelt from Germany thrashed wildcard entrant Mohammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-2, eighth seed Darko Jandric from Serbia thrashed Barkat Khan 6-3, 6-1, Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev from Uzbekistan stunned fourth seed Sora Fukuda from Japan 6-2, 6-3;

Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan beat Vladimir Polyakov from Russia 6-3, 6-2; and Muzammil Murtaza won against Hamid Reza Nadaf from Iran 7-6(2), 6-2. In men’s doubles first round, Sora Fukuda from Japan and Ray Ho Taipei overpowered Lorenzo Bocchi form Italy and Alex Canter from Great Britain 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Heera Ashiq and Mudassar Murtaza from Pakistan defeated Hamid Reza Nadaf from Iran and Jackson Varney from Australia 6-2, 6-4.