Abid moves into second round of Futures tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Abid got off to a winning start in the ITF Futures Tennis Tournament by beating Singapore player in a three-set thriller here at the PTF Complex.
As the main round got under way on Monday, Abid defeated NG Hao Yuan 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the second round.All the other local players lost their matches on the opening day.
Results: Men’s singles: Muhammad Abid (PAK) bt NG Hao Yuan (SGP) 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) bt Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) 6-2, 6-0; Michal Wozniak (POL) bt Yousaf Khalil (PAK) (WC) 6-3, 6-3; Alexis Canter (GBR) bt Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR) 6-1, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) bt Heera Ashiq (PAK) (WC) 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Men’s doubles: Alexander Pavliouchenkov (RUS) & Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) bt Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) & Keivon Tabrizi (SUI) 6-4, 6-4; Anton Chekhov (RUS) & Kai Wehnelt (GER) bt Abdaal haider (PAK) & Barkat Khan (PAK) (WC) 6-2, 6-1; Muhammad Abid (PAK) & Muhammad Wagas Malik (CAN) (WC) bt Abid Ali Akbar (PAK) & Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) 6-7, 6-4, 10-7; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) & Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Moosa Chaudhry (PAK) & Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) & Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Ti Chen (TPE) & Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 5-7, 11-9; Darko Jandric (SRB) & Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) bt Ahmed Chaudhry (PAK) & Shehzad Khan (PAK) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9.
