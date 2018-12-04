Abid off to winning start in ITF Futures Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Mohammed Abid got off to winning start in the ITF Futures Tennis Tournament beating Singapore player in three-set thriller at the PTF Complex, Islamabad. As the main round got under way Monday, Abid beat NG Hao Yuan 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the second round. All other Pakistan players who were pitted against their opponents on the opening day lost their matches.

Results: M Abid (Pak) bt NG Hao Yuan (SGP) 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [1] bt Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) 6-2, 6-0; Michal Wozniak (POL) bt Yousaf Khalil (Pak) (WC) 6-3, 6-3; Alexis Canter (GBR) [7] bt Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR) 6-1, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [6] bt Heera Ashiq (Pak) (WC) 7-6 (5), 7-5;

Men’s doubles: Alexander Pavliouchenkov (RUS) [2]/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) bt Muzammil Murtaza (Pak)/Keivon Tabrizi (SUI): 6-4, 6-4; Anton Chekhov (RUS)/Kai Wehnelt (GER) [1] bt Abdaal haider (Pak)/Barkat Khan (Pak) (WC) 6-2, 6-1; M Abid (Pak)/M Wagas Malik (CAN) (WC) bt M. Abid Ali Akbar (Pak)/Shamael Ch (GBR) 6-7, 6-4, 10-7; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Moosa Chaudhry (Pak)/ Malik Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [3]/Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Ti Chen (TPE)/Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 5-7, 11-9; Darko Jandric (SRB)/Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) [4] bt Ahmed Choudhary (Pak)/Shahzad Khan (Pak) 6-4, 5-7,11-9.