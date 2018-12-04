close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Abid off to winning start in ITF Futures Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Mohammed Abid got off to winning start in the ITF Futures Tennis Tournament beating Singapore player in three-set thriller at the PTF Complex, Islamabad. As the main round got under way Monday, Abid beat NG Hao Yuan 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the second round. All other Pakistan players who were pitted against their opponents on the opening day lost their matches.

Results: M Abid (Pak) bt NG Hao Yuan (SGP) 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [1] bt Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) 6-2, 6-0; Michal Wozniak (POL) bt Yousaf Khalil (Pak) (WC) 6-3, 6-3; Alexis Canter (GBR) [7] bt Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR) 6-1, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [6] bt Heera Ashiq (Pak) (WC) 7-6 (5), 7-5;

Men’s doubles: Alexander Pavliouchenkov (RUS) [2]/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) bt Muzammil Murtaza (Pak)/Keivon Tabrizi (SUI): 6-4, 6-4; Anton Chekhov (RUS)/Kai Wehnelt (GER) [1] bt Abdaal haider (Pak)/Barkat Khan (Pak) (WC) 6-2, 6-1; M Abid (Pak)/M Wagas Malik (CAN) (WC) bt M. Abid Ali Akbar (Pak)/Shamael Ch (GBR) 6-7, 6-4, 10-7; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Moosa Chaudhry (Pak)/ Malik Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [3]/Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Ti Chen (TPE)/Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 5-7, 11-9; Darko Jandric (SRB)/Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) [4] bt Ahmed Choudhary (Pak)/Shahzad Khan (Pak) 6-4, 5-7,11-9.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports