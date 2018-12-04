Minister wants improvements at Polyclinic

Islamabad Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani Monday issued directives for bringing about immediate improvements in the quality of maternal and neonatal healthcare services at

Polyclinic and urged the management to convert the department into a state-of-the-art facility.

The instructions were given when Minister for Health paid yet another surprise visit to the hospital for a review of the status of healthcare provision to patients. Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani directed the staff to ensure their attendance, and later while taking a tour of the emergency and other wards, expressed zero tolerance for negligence.

Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani highlighted the need for upgrading the medication and intensive care units. “All pending projects of the hospital should be completed within a set timeframe,” he added. Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani is also stated to have expressed concern over state of cleanliness in the hospital.