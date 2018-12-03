close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Dozens arrested, hashish seized

National

December 3, 2018

NOWSHERA: The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested several outlaws and drug-peddlers during a crackdown in Risalpur on Sunday.

Acting on the directives of District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, the Risalpur Police Station head Alamgir Khan conducted an operation against criminals and drug sellers in Rashakai, Sherin Kotay and Zandu Banda areas.

Those arrested included Asif, Zahid, Ashraf, Asif Khan, Abdur Rehman, Abdur Razzaq, Sawab Gul, Tausif, Bashir Khan, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Amin, Enzar Gul, and Zulfiqar, while 24kg hashish was also recovered in the operation.

