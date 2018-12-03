ITF Futures Tennis storms into action today

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Korean Cheong-Eui Kim, who is ranked No 375 on the ITF ranking list, will open his ITF Futures Tennis I campaign Monday with match against Russian Dmitry Myagkov at the DA PTF Complex. Majority of top Pakistani players have made it to the main round courtesy to their last circuit points.

Monday’s matches: Men’s single first round: Antoine Damiens (FRA) vs. Muhammad Abid (PAK); Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [1] vs. Dmitry Myagkov (RUS); Michal Wozniak (POL) vs. Yousaf Khalil (PAK); Alexis Canter (GBR) [7] vs. Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR); Heera Ashiq (PAK) vs. Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [6].

Men’s doubles: Muzammil Murtaza (PAK)/ Keivon Tabrizi (SUI) vs. Alexander Pavliouchenkov (RUS) [2]/ Vladimir Polyakov (RUS); Anton Chekhov (RUS)/ Kai Wehnelt (GER) [1] vs. Abdaal haider (PAK)/ Barkat Khan (PAK); Muhammad Abid (PAK)/ Muhammad Wagas Malik (CAN) vs. M. Abid Ali Akbar (PAK)/ Shamael Chaudhry (PAK); Moosa Chaudhry (PAK)/ Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) vs. Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/ Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB); Ti Chen (TPE)/ Hao Yuan NG (SGP) vs. Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) [3]/ Rio Noguchi (JPN); Darko Jandric (SRB)/ Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) [4] vs. Ahmed Choudhary (PAK)/ Shahzad Khan (PAK).

Following have been given wild card by PTF for men’s single main draw: Heera Ashiq (PAK), Yusaf Khalil (PAK), Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) and Mudassir Murtaza (PAK). Men's doubles: Abdaal Haider (PAK)/ Barkat Khan (PAK); Muhammad Abid (PAK)/ Muhammad Wagas Malik (CAN); Mudassir Murtaza (PAK)/ Heera Ashiq (PAK).