PML-N, PTI leaders blame each other for ignoring Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Lahore Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and Adviser to Chief Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akram separately visited the Shamdan weekly makeshift market and both PML-N and PTI leaders attempted to get credit of a little improvement in the market. However, both did not take any responsibility for the overcharging going on there during their visits, besides for the poor condition in other weekly makeshift markets and overcharging across the City.

The mayor criticised the PTI government, saying it had ignored the makeshift markets since when it came into power. The government has left the buyers of daily-used items at the mercy of sellers in Sunday bazaars and in the open market.

After the media talk of the mayor, Adviser to Chief Minister Muhammad Akram also reached there and attempted to score points. He said the lord mayor ignored the makeshift markets as the local government was responsible for ensuring the facilities and took other administrative measures for makeshift markets of the City. He claimed that the condition of Shadman makeshift market had improved after his earlier visit to the market two weeks ago. “I had given two weeks to the administration to improve the situation, and any regular visitor to Shadman makeshift market can feel the difference”, he claimed.

However, when asked about unavailability of missing items on wrong pricing issues and overcharging, both of the PTI and PML-N representatives did not respond. A number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets on account of wrong official pricing issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside the markets at almost double rates by the vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets.

This Sunday in the makeshift markets, the price of potato, new, was reduced by Rs9 per kg and fixed at Rs19 to Rs21, and potato, store, at Rs11 to Rs12 per kg, whereas the market committee issued Rs20 per kg rate for both varieties of potato.

The price of onion was reduced by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs16 to Rs18 per kg. The price of tomato was decreased by Rs7 per kg and fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg. Garlic, China, rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs82 to Rs85 per kg and garlic, local, at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but both varieties were sold at Rs100 and Rs80 per kg, respectively.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was reduced by Rs35 per kg and fixed at Rs150 to Rs155 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ginger, Thai, rate was fixed at Rs112 to Rs115 per kg, but it sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of brinjal was decreased by Rs9 per kg and fixed at Rs15 to Rs16 per kg, but sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of cucumber, both farm and local, was fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, but sold at Rs35 to Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd, farm, rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg. However, it was not sold there on account of wrong pricing.

Spinach price was unchanged at Rs17 to Rs18 per kg, but sold at Rs20 to Rs25 per kg. The price of methi was stable at Rs 14 to Rs15 per kg, but sold at Rs 20 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs33 to Rs35 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini, local, rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but was not sold there. Zucchini, long, rate was increased by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs14 to Rs15 per kg, but sold at Rs20 per kg. Zucchini, farm, price was fixed at Rs14 per kg, but sold at 20 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs11 to Rs12 per kg, but sold at Rs15 per kg. Pumpkin, long, was sold at Rs50 per kg.

Green chilli rate was fixed at Rs28 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum rate was stable at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger rate was fixed at Rs45 per kg. Luffa rate was fixed at Rs35. Arum rate was fixed at Rs 28 to Rs30 per kg. None of the three were sold there.

Coriander rate was fixed at Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs 160 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs14 to Rs25 per kg, but mixed quality carrot was sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

Cauliflower rate was reduced to Rs11 to Rs12 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing while outside the makeshift markets sold at Rs30 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs14 to Rs15 per kg, but sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pea rate was reduced by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs35 kg. Mongray rate was fixed at Rs25 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg.

Beans rate were fixed at Rs45 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg. Mustard leaves (Saag) rate was fixed at Rs20 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg.

Radish rate was increased by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs14 per kg, but sold at Rs20 per kg. The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs53 to Rs120 per kg, but lower quality apple was sold at Rs110 to Rs120 per kg. Good quality apple was sold at Rs150 per kg.

Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per dozen and B-quality at Rs33 to Rs35 per dozen, but not sold in the makeshift markets.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg. Guava rate was stable at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Pomegranate, Qandhari special, rate was fixed at Rs136 to Rs140, B category at Rs112 to Rs115 per kg, but sold at Rs 140 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was fixed at Rs261 to Rs270 per kg, but sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs46 to Rs48 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Water nut price was fixed at Rs46 to Rs48 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg. Grapefruit rate was fixed at Rs18 per piece, but lower quality grapefruit was sold at Rs15 to Rs18 per piece.

Musammi rate was fixed at Rs63 to Rs90 per dozen and mixed quality musammi was sold at Rs80 to Rs90 per dozen while A-quality was sold at Rs120 per dozen. Other citrus fruits rates were fixed at Rs38 to Rs75 per dozen, but sold at Rs60 to Rs100 per dozen.